By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, has vowed that no school child in the state would pass through the harrowing experience he did if he became governor.

He recounted his experiences as a child, and Jandor noted that he hawked mats and coconut to pay for his school uniforms.

Adediran spoke at Igbo Oja community in Ojo Local Government Area of the state as part of his tour of the 245 wards across the state.

He vowed that his administration would provide free education with free uniforms for the pupils in the state.

He said, “I am coming to serve the masses. I came from a humble background, but my parents pushed and educated me, which is why I am here now.

“My teachers always sent me home because of torn uniforms and I would hawk mats and coconut for my mother to raise money to buy another one. But if I am elected, we will buy uniforms for all the pupils and students in the state. Tailors in the different communities in the state will sew the uniforms.”

Jandor urged the people of Badagry to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all the federal elections next year.

He noted that the APC has failed the people in the past 23 years. he said that any vote for the APC at the federal elections in March could undermine his electoral chances two weeks later and truncate his plans for the state.

He said it was time for an Awori son to be governor of the state and for Badagry Division to enjoy what others are enjoying.

He said, “Be careful of those who are not from Lagos that want to go the Senate, Federal House of Representatives and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“When the other party comes here, tell them to show you the projects that they have done for the last 23 years.

“If you vote their candidate to be president, he will disturb my own election two weeks after. But once they lose, it would be easy for me to win or else they would block our victory. If they love us, Badagry Division would not be like this.

“I never expected that someone from Badagry Division would get here. I am the next Governor of Lagos State by the grace of God. They cannot block what God has done for me. They tried to block my ticket, but God put them to shame.”

He promised to run a masses-oriented government.

Jandor promised the people in the communities job opportunities, he noted that dredging companies that operate in the areas would be made to employ a minimum of 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their workforce from the population.

“They have been dredging our water to make money, but in our government, the dredging companies would be made to employ a minimum of 30 per cent to 40 per cent of their workforce from the local communities

“When we were coming from Ikoga near Badagry two days ago, one of my people fainted, and when we went to the health centre there, there was no medicine of any kind there, what we had in our first aid box was more than what they had in the health centre. My running mate, Funke Akindele burst into tears,” he said.

He also visited the Palace of the Osolu of Osolu Kingdom, Agunbioyinbo 2, Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi, where there was a prayer session in his honour.

Some residents of Igbo Oja, who spoke during the tour requested social amenities for the community.

Mrs Senayon Akinsue, a resident, requested water and electricity for the community, while Imam Hassan Lawal from Agoni advised the residents and members of the PDP in the community to be united, support and vote for the PDP in all the elections.