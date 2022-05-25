By Sunday Ani

Few minutes before the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Lagos, former state chairman of the party and gubernatorial aspirant, Adedeji Doherty, alongside three other aspirants, Ade Dosunmu, Rhodes Gbadebo and Jimi Karmal, have withdrawn from the race.

Addressing journalists on the new development, former Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and chairman, Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi said: “Out of six contestants that bought the form,four have withdrawn from the race. They have given us letters and the reason for their withdrawal. The beauty of it is that they have not left the party. They are still with us.”

With this latest development, the contest will be between Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor and David Kolawole Vaughan also known as Dakova.