By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

A coalition of Igbo groups consisting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Chapter, Ndieze/Igbo traditional institutions, Igbo movie producers and artists, other sociocultural and socio-political, under the banner of G50 Ndigbo Integrated Campaign Council for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu re-election have endorsed Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

This is contained in a communique signed by Dr Festus Uchenna, Oliver Akubueze and Chief Everest Ozonweke its Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

It said, “The G50 Ndigbo Integrated Campaign Council for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Re-election hereby endorse Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the only candidate whom we have chosen and shall work for his re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos State and that this endorsement is sacrosanct and binds all the strata of membership of the various associations represented irrespective of their individual political affiliations.”

The coalition noted that the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu is based on the unparalleled infrastructural and service delivery and dividends of democracy the administration has delivered in Lagos State.

It noted that the best reward that Sanwo-Olu deserves is a second term to enable him to do more work for the people of the state.

“Gov Sanwo-Olu in his first term has transformed all parts of Lagos State to the status of a Mega City. A very good term deserves another, we tenaciously believe that the reward for good work is more work, “the communique further said,

It vowed to mobilise members of the various groups in the coalition to ensure that the APC gets no less than 80 per cent of Igbo votes during the governorship election.

It called on the Igbo in Lagos to partner with the Sanwo-Olu administration and noted that “it is only in participating in this onerous task that we shall be creditably qualified to actively partake in the good governance of Lagos State as Stakeholders.”

The coalition said it would organise a ‘Mother of all Igbo Rallies’ in honour of Sanwo-Olu before the election, where it will “showcase our love, solidarity and appreciation and new partnership in progress in the development of Lagos State,” the communique said.