By Chukwudi Nweje

People living with disabilities (PLWDs) in Lagos State would have cause to smile if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wins the March 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) promised to create a ministry to carter for PLWDs and vowed that the commissioner in charge of the ministry would be one of them.

He said, “I will set up a ministry for people living with disability and one of you would be the head.”

He made the promise in Badagry when he visited a coalition of artisans and PLWDs in the Agamadeh part of Badagry, in continuation of his campaign tour of Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, and Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.

The governorship candidate urged the artisans and the PLWDs to vote for PDP candidates at all levels in the state and stressed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Lagosian, even as PLWDs are not carried along in the scheme of things.

Mr. Barnabas Abiodun Raji, the leader of the People Living with Disabilities, and Comrade Kola Alatise, the chairman of the Coalition of Artisans in the Local Government pledged the support of their members and vowed to mobilise their members to vote for him.

The PDP candidate also visited the league of Imam in the Badagry zone, where he lamented that the ancient tow had been neglected by past administrations.

He said, “There is no way I will become a Governor and not make developments come here. When God grants me victory I will make sure that I build bridges, and provide other infrastructure so that the value of properties in Badagry will improve.

“If they talk about Banana Island somewhere, there will also be a coconut Island here. We want your support and prayers, and I know that God will answer your prayers.

“I want to let you know that I grew up in this palace. If you support me to become governor, I will not disappoint you. We will make Lagos work for Lagos people.

“I will work for everybody, nobody will be excluded in my government irrespective of party affiliation.”

He also met with the league of Imam in the Badagry zone where he appreciated the Imam for their spiritual support and stressed that he would work for the interest and development of the local government if elected.

He said, “The way things are, it is like if we do not do something in Lagos it would remain the same. When I started people were saying go and meet this person, but this place I have reached today nobody has taken me here.

“Since then I said; I would across all the local government and see things for myself. We met Alfas and then league to Imam, and then we had faith that if we sit down and do the sacrifice the prayer would be answered.

“God has answered the prayers you offered some time ago. God has made you Imams of the town. If they bring their money, collect it, you have not collected anything bad but vote your conscience.

“Badagry can be sure that I would work for their interest. I would work for the people of Lagos and put their interest first in decision-making”.

“This the first time governorship candidate is touring Lagos wards. I am from this division and I would work for my division and change things to erase years of neglect by successive administrations. We have brought a breath of fresh air”, he said.