By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, Monday continued his campaign despite Sunday’s attack by hoodlums on his campaign train in Mowo area of Badagry.

The governorship candidate and his running-mate, Ms Funke Akindele met with leagues of pastors in Ojo Local Government Area (LGA), while Akindele continued to visit markets in the area.

Jandor and Akindele vowed that they would not be intimidated by Sunday’s attack.

Speaking during an interactive session with the Pastors in Igbede/Iyana axis of Ojo Local Government, Adediran noted that Lagos State needed a breath of fresh air that would make the state work for all and sundry.

Adediran, an indigene Ojo Local Government regretted that the Badagry Division where Ojo is located had suffered neglect under successive administrations, hence the need for the people to support his candidature to address the years of neglect and make life worth living for the people.

He reiterated his desire to implement free and compulsory education if elected. He also promised improved security and massive infrastructural development and noted that he would ensure that the wealth of Lagos State works for the residents, especially the masses.

Addressing Oba Abu Kazeem Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom, in Ojo Local Government Area, Adediran promised that he would never let the traditional institutions down and that he would run a government of the masses that everyone would be proud of.

Akindele who toured Sibiri market, Ajangbado Market and Vesper Markets told the traders that a PDP-led government in Lagos State would ensure a better life and robust relationship economy.

She said the administration would be all-inclusive and offer women the opportunity to participate in the decision-making processes.

She promised that Jandor would implement the implement 35 per cent affirmative action for women if elected.

The PDP governorship campaign train, which began touring of the 245 wards in the state beginning from Alimosho Local Government on Wednesday, moved to Badagry on Saturday and Sunday, where hoodlums attacked the campaign train before visiting Ojo on Monday.