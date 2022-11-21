The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Sunday took his campaign to Epe division, assuring residents of his determination to run government with the fear of God.

Adediran, in an interactive session with the League of Imams and Alfas in Ikosi Ejinrin area of Epe Local Government, said his ambition was to liberate the people of the state and deliver them from oppression.

Adediran said that his government would change the face of governance in the state if elected in 2023.

“I am assuring you that our government will be run with the fear of God.

” I will run people-oriented government and provide quality education for our children,” Adediran, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, said.

The President of the League, Alhaji Abdulrahman Olatunji, urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote their choice to install the government that would cater for their well being.

”We are satisfied with what you told us today and we want to believe that you will fulfil the promises made,” he said.

Adediran, while addressing PDP supporters and members at the party’s secretariat in Agbowa-Ikosi, said that governorship candidates must be familiar with the states they wanted to govern.

He said that he decided to tour the 245 wards in the state so that he could know the challenges in all the areas.

Promising to prioritise welfare of the people if elected, Adediran pledged to invest in education, infrastructure, security as well as youth development.

“Our government will be for the masses. I have been to this place severally as a person. That is how I have toured the whole of Lagos State for seven years.

“Thank you for being worthy partners to our vision. We are building this together so that we can achieve together and benefit together,” he said.

Urging residents not to sell their votes to money bags who would come to buy their conscience, Adediran pleaded with the electorate to vote PDP candidates at the national and state elections.

In another engagement with Non Yoruba speaking community in Epe, the candidate assured the non-indigenes of his commitment to protect their interest and include them in governance.

“I will not take your sources of livelihood. I will rather support you. It will be our government.

“There will be no need to send your children to private schools. I will fix the public schools and give uniforms to your children, and the uniforms will be sewn by local tailors,” he said

Adediran added that he would ensure contractors employed 30 per cent of the youths in each area to empower the youth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in his ongoing grassroots engagement tour, Adediran met with traditional leaders, artisans associations and other critical stakeholders in Epe Local Government.

NAN recalls that Adediran and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, who began their ward tour on Oct.19, have met with several stakeholders and toured markets to seek traders’ support on their ambition.

The campaign train has so far visited all wards in Alimosho, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin and Lagos Mainland Local Government Areas. (NAN)