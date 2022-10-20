By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State in the 2023 election, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, has promised full local government council autonomy if elected.

He vowed that the local governments would receive their full allocations and that he would put in place a mechanism that would monitor and ensure that they use the funds for the benefit of the people.

He also promised free compulsory education from the primary to the secondary school level, with free uniforms, and to increase funding to the education sector.

Adediran stated this when he kicked off his campaign tour of Alimosho local government area.

He said, “We would run a government that is responsive and accountable to the people of Lagos State. We would make sure that the roads are motorable.

“My administration would give autonomy to the councils, any amount given to them we would ensure the funds are spent judiciously on projects for the people in the council.

“This is part of the reason why I am on this ward’s tour of the state. I am here to see what the people need; I want to go everywhere across Lagos.”

Adediran, accompanied by the deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele, received endorsements from the people, including political leaders, artisans as well as religious leaders that thronged the streets to receive the PDP team.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the council, Owoeye Taiwo lamented that despite the huge voting population of the people in the Alimosho, successive administrations in the state had not done anything for the council. He noted that many parts of the state are neglected and lack basic amenities.

He said that the people of the state were tired of failed promises and advised the PDP candidate to make sure he keeps his campaign promises if elected to office in 2023.

The tailors’ association and the non-Yoruba-speaking community in Alimosho also endorsed the PDP candidate and pledged their support.

The chairman of the tailors association, Hakeem Kolade pledged that the group would work hard to ensure that the PDP wins the election in March 2023.

He said that Lagos State desired a governor that would have all spectrum of the people at heart, adding that the people are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in Lagos.

“We are tired of APC, our members are suffering, and the country is becoming more difficult daily.

“The APC promised us a change, but nothing has changed in the last eight years. Rather, we find it difficult to survive. We would come out and vote for you next year and we are asking all our members to do the same,” Kolade said.

In his response, Adediran noted that if elected, his administration would work for the overall interest of all Lagosian.

“I would make sure that I give free education from primary to secondary, with free uniforms.

“If elected my government would be our government, it remains in our hands, and we have only eight years that day to decide,” he said.