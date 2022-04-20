By Chukwudi Nweje

The Indomitable Tinubu Support Organisation (ITSO), a national political network championing the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the second term endorsement of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) will ensure political stability and rapid development.

GAC, the apex political decision-making body in the state, endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term ‘for staying true to the developmental agenda of Lagos.’

It said the endorsement ‘is a brilliant testimony of his quality stewardship and truly well deserved.’

ITSO Director-General Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun noted in a statement that all the development projects being executed by Gov. Sanwo-Olu, which won him the hearts of the GAC are the brainchild of Tinubu.

‘The Lagos developmental master plan guiding the Sanwo-Olu’s administration was designed by the administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure a sustainable smart city, ranking among the best cities of the world; these sterling achievements recorded by staying true to this masterplan is a testimony to Asiwaju Tinubu’s vision to discover, empower and support brilliant minds, earning him the honour of being referred to as “builders of people”,’ he said.

He assured that Sanwo-Olu will complete all outstanding projects and deliver more dividends of democracy if reelected in 2023.

The ITSO urged the electorate to register to vote and continue to support the aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu to be the next President of Nigeria, noting that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the man Nigeria needs at this critical moment to solve all political, economic and security challenges facing the country.

