The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has said that the residents of the state would not regret voting PDP in the 2023 election.

The PDP candidate, who kicked off his statewide camping tour alongside his running mate, Funke Akindele from Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos State, noted that residents would be thankful if he emerges winner of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing teeming supporters of the party after a rousing welcome at the PDP Secretariat in Alimosho, he said that his team are prepared to run a humane government with priority of masses’ interests.

He said: “You will send us prayers and not curse when we get there. We are here to run a government of the masses. We are going to run a government everyone will be happy with and pray for. You will send us prayers if you allow us to serve you.”

He said it has been ordained by God that PDP would win Lagos State in 2023, eben as he and his running mate, Ms. Funke Akindele would make Lagos resources work for all the inhabitants.

“God has chosen that as small as my running mate and I are, we will take over the government house in Lagos in 2023.

“God has chosen us to win this election. I know that by the power of God and your support, we shall win,” Adediran said.

He noted that his Lagos-4-Lagos Movement vision is intact and that his administration would make the state work for all the residents regardless of ethnic background.

“Lagos must work for all the residents. Lagos must work for the Igbos, the Arewas and all ethnic nationalities resident in the state,” he said.

He also urged the people to vote all the party’s candidates from its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates from the national to the state elections.

Meanwile, Akindele promised that the party would make adequate provision for women and children if elected into office.

She said, “Our children are very important and for them to grow up to become responsible youths and great leaders of tomorrow, they must get proper education. We are not comfortable with the over 2 million out-of-school children in Lagos State.

“This should not be so. We need to encourage parents to let their children go to schools by making education free and compulsory, providing learning and teaching aids.

“We will provide learning aids for the children, give them free uniforms and provision of one free meal per day for is part of the plans.

“We will provide free and compulsory education for our children so that we can have better leaders tomorrow.

“We shall make sure that women are in all economic sectors and provide different opportunities for them. Women would be given 35 per cent slot in all sectors. ”

She also said that the PDP administration would ensure adequate training for teachers in the state.

According to her, the PDP government will take care of market women and those in informal sectors will be given soft loans, exposed to skills and would be given other empowerments.

“We would teach them, nurture them and supervise whatever trade they are into to ensure that they do it right. We have a lot of things in stock for women and for children. I am very passionate about children. They really touch my soul so much,” she said.

Akindele said she has a passion for helping and empowering women and children, and noted that “this is the biggest chance for me to do it better.”

Speaking, Otunba Segun Adewale, the PDP Candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, promised to facilitate a bill that would make provision of at least a vocational centre in each of the local governments in the state compulsory.

Adewale said that one of the biggest challenges to national development is youth neglect, which he noted has pushed “most of them into drugs abuse, and has made them to become touts.”

He said that every serious government must take the matter of the youth very seriously, and added that “it is not compulsory that everybody should attend university, let us have vocational centres where people can go and learn trade.”