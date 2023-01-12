By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) is set for a Mega Praise Concert with over 2,500 trumpeters from local and foreign gospel artists, including American worship leader Bob Fitts.

At a press brief in Lagos, the General Evangelist (Worldwide) of CAC, Hezekiah Oladeji, said the program was designed by God to intervene in the coming elections among other issues bedevilling the country with the hope that He would do great things in Nigeria.

Tagged “The Lagos National Praise 2023”, the concert, holding in Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos tomorrow, is organised to appreciate God for preserving the lives and fortunes of Nigerians.

According to the General Evangelist, God loves Nigeria so dearly and is still interested in its affairs. “Nigeria need God dearly at this critical time. We are like the proverbial cow without a tail, but God chases away flies and other parasites for us. We believe God will do great things after the program,”

He charged Nigerians not to entertain fear over the coming elections, expressing optimism that God would will turn every threat in the country into testimony. “God owns Nigeria. I want to urge the electorate not to sell their votes for a morsel. More importantly, candidates who lose the election should accept their fate and believe there are other opportunities in the future to make it. Security agencies must play by the rule.

“However, we must do away with idolatry and the Lord would return to us. Let’s all believe Him, and play our roles, He will direct our parts. Nigeria will be great again,” he affirmed.