By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

No fewer than 263 properties have been marked for demolition in Lagos as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the 37-kilometre Lagos Rail Mass Transit, also known as the Red Line project.

The affected properties are located in Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo.

The governor disclosed that the affected properties are 263 in number, comprising 2,341 tenants/business owners.

He added that the affected people have been identified and their properties have been evaluated and compensation are being paid.

The flag off ceremony of the project which took place in Ikeja also witnessed the presentation of cheques to some the property owners and tenants affected by the projects in the mentioned area.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The standard gauge Red Line, which would share tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project, is divided into two phases.

The 37-kilometre rail road with 12 proposed stations has the first phase to cover Oyingbo to Agbado with nine stations.

According to the governor, ‘three of the stations will be constructed with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project by the federal government at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Metta Junction. The remaining six would be constructed as independent stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin Yaba and Oyingbo.

‘The phase two which would be mostly elevated would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina where a huge interchange is planned to manage commuters on the Red, Green and Blue Rail lines, BRT buses and those using the waterways,’ he said.

‘Some of the unique characteristics of the Red Line is its integration with the Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oshodi – Abule-Egba Bus Rapid Transit, the future Orange Line, which goes from Ikeja to Agbowa, and the General Aviation Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport through a skywalk. This particular station which has been appropriately named Ikeja Train Centre also has facilities for park and ride and commercial spaces. Also, the Oshodi Train Station will integrate with the Oshodi Bus Terminal and provision for adequate park and ride services and commercial spaces.’