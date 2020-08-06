Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A 30-year-old man, Ezekiel Adebowale, appeared on Thursday before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over the alleged defilement of a five-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate PE Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that he be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kirikiri, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nwaka ordered that the case file be returned to the DPP and adjourned the case until September 2 for mention.

Adebowale, who resides at No. 915, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alakuko, Lagos, was charged with defilement.

The prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at 6.pm at his residence at No. 915 Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alakuko, Lagos. He said that the defendant carried the little girl on his laps and sexually assaulted her.

John said that the case was reported at the Alakuko police station and the defendant was arrested.

Defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) which recommends up to life imprisonment on conviction.