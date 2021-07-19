By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Yaba, has granted bail to the 48 Yoruba Nation agitators that were arrested on July 3 in Ojota during a rally organised to create awareness for the establishment of a Yoruba nation-state.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement on Monday, said the agitators are to provide N300, 000 with two sureties each.

‘One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with prove of tax payment,’ Adeleye said.

On the July 17 edition of Saturday Sun, the newspaper in its exclusive report predicted that the agitators would be released this week.

After arresting the agitators on Monday, July 5, the police took the detainees to court to obtain an order to further detain them for a further 21 days to complete their investigation and the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

However, the group, through its lawyers, Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode, challenged the court’s order and filed a bail application for the detainees.

The court has fixed July 27 to rule on the bail application, but a source who did not want his name in print revealed to Saturday Sun that the detainees would be released before the date fixed by the court,

Among those granted bail are Olasunkanmi Tanimola, Kabiru Lawanson, Chinemerem Emmanuel, Rasaki Musibau, Lukman Olalade, Olasanmi Oladipupo, Bashiru Shittu, Taofeek Abdusalam, Olamilekan Abata, Abdullahi Sikiru, Tosin Adeleye and Babatunde Lawal.

Others include Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare and Oba Tajudeen Bakare.

