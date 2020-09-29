Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have assured residents of the State that the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge will be less destructive.

The Federal and State Government promised that the project would be carried out in line with the international standards and be environmentally friendly.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, his counterpart, Minister of State for Environment, Mrs.Sharon Ikeaor and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this pledge at the 1st stakeholders meeting on environmental and social impact assessment for the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge, held at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Both Ministers and Governor Sanwo-Olu sought corporation and support of stakeholders in the State in making the project a reality.

Fashola, who was represented by a director form his Ministry, Dr Adetunji Adeoye emphasised the importance of the bridge to the socio-economic development of the State, stressed that all factors that could be a negative effect to the construction of the bridge have been considered and taken care.

In her own speech, Mrs. Ikeazor who was also represented by Oluwatoyin Agbenla said the event was a right step in right direction because of it important to the project.

She said reviewing the environmental impact of project was a precautionary measures to make sure that the dream becomes reality.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, assured Lagosians that the project would be less destructive, affirmed that it has been well integrated to the overall master plan of the State.

‘It is instructive to note that the commencement of the project will be another undeniable flagship project of this administration.

We must therefore use this stakeholders meeting to consult amongst ourselves as we take steps to remove all the bottlenecks that may impede the delivery of 4th Mainland Bridge. All the components of Lagos mobility must be considered: Road planning, public transport integration and urban freight; Strengthening the current radial commuting connections towards Lagos urban core and the establishment of transversal connections that will serve both long-distance traffic (avoiding the metropolitan traffic) and also other connections within the megacity which are not Lagos bound.

‘Let me assure you that the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge project has been well integrated into the overall Lagos Master Plan in relation to Transportation Infrastructure. The project allows for the first time “direct access” from the large suburb of Ikorodu to the Island and the Lekki Free Trade Zone area.

‘This stakeholders meeting is organised to open the project to further inputs, comments, ideas and observations for incorporation into the on-going social and environmental impact assessment. It is our belief that this meeting would boost the acceptability and implementation ratings of the 4th Mainland Bridge in line with global best practices. As a Government, I assure you that your comments and advice will be given due consideration as they will be beneficial and assist in the finalisation of the on-going procurement process,’ he said.