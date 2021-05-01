By Christopher Oji, Lagos

At least seven people have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Lekki-Epe Express Road, Lagos.

The crash involved a Lexus SUV with registration number: AGL953GQ, which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025, killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV. A total of seven adults, comprising two males, five female, lost their lives in the crash.

The Lagos Sector Commander of The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, confirmed the death in a statement. He said that auto crash occurred on the Lekki-Epe Expressway at Shapati (Fragend) around 1 pm and claimed the lives of seven youths.

Mr Ogungbemide, who blamed the accident on drunkenness, advised motorists to drive safe and avoid drunk driving.

In the statement by Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi, FRSC Public Education Officer, FRSC Lagos: ‘The crash involved a Lexus Suv with registration number AGL953GQ which ran into a moving Howo truck with registration number ICT-15E-025 killing all occupants in the Lexus SUV. A total number of seven adults comprising two Male, five Female lost their lives in the crash . All the corpes were deposited at the morgue.

‘The FRSC boss condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

‘He further appealed to parents to always monitor their wards, and should always advise them to avoid reckless driving, over speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.Especially when they have reasons to go for social outing, whoever that will drive should abstain from drinking.

‘We will not rest on our oars in sensitising and enlightening the road users on the need to drive with common sense speed and obey road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes on our roads.

‘While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we enjoin all road users to be careful whenever they are behind the wheels. This kind of accident and losses are preventable.The Command will continue to sustain her mandate of reducing crashes and fatalities.’