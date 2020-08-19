Christopher Oji, Lagos

A 75-year-old self-proclaimed traditional ruler of Oguntedu town in Satellite town, Lagos, Mr Lateef Olarinde, his son, Yusufu Lateef Olarinde, and others were arraigned in court over alleged murder and armed robbery in Lagos.

Others charged along with them over alleged multiple murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arms and sundry crimes by the Lagos State Police Command are: Messrs Sanni Olarinde, Kazeem Sadiku and Ayomide Babatunde.

Their arraignment according to the Police followed the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs AO Adeyemi that ‘a prime facie case of murder, armed robbery, grievous harm, unlawful of possession of fire arms were established against them.’

Offences she said are contrary to Sections 224297(2) (a) 245 and 298(3) of the criminal Law Cap Ch. C17, vol.3, Laws of Lagos State (2015).

In the 9-count charge pressed against the defendants, in suit N01269C/2020, before Honourbale Justice Ighile of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, they allegedly conspired among themselves to commit murder, armed robbery and other grievous crimes. They were also accused of exhuming the corpse of a late King of the Oguntedo Town, Oba Babatunde Olarinde and burnt it.

One of the counts reads: ‘Murder: That you, Lateef Yusuf Olarinde, Lateef Olarinde, Sanni Olarinde, Kazeem Sadiku and Ayomide Babatunde Lateef and others at large on or about the February 29, 2020, around Ile-Epo bus stop, Satellite town, Lagos in the Lagos Division, unlawfully killed one Azeez Shonibare, male, by stabbing him with knives and different sharp objects all over his body and therefore, committed murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law Cap C17, 7123, Laws of Lagos State (2015).’

However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charges and were ordered to be remanded in Police custody.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu had alleged that the suspects were the brains behind heinous crimes including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and flagrant disobedience to extant laws in the Satellite town and its environs for some time now.

Odumosu, while parading the suspected father and his son, during a press briefing to highlight achievements of his Command for the past months described them as “notorious gangs terrorizing Satellite town.” He said that they would be arraigned shortly after the parade.

‘On July 21, 2020, following a sustained surveillance, operatives of the Command arrested one Lateef Olarinde, male, 72-years-old. He is alleged to be the leader of a syndicate of armed thugs, terrorizing Oguntedo area and Satellite town of Lagos,’ he said.