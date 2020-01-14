Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Alumni Association, Lagos chapter has launched a N100million appeal fund for the upgrading and renovation of the university health centre.

At a fundraising and awards dinner in Lagos, the chairman of the Lagos chapter of AAU Alumni association, Mr. Chris Iyere decried the preventable deaths and lose of lives in the university community as a result of the poor state of the health centre on the campus.

According to Mr. Iyere, a visit to the health centre revealed that the facility is operating with obsolete equipment, some dating back to the 80s when the facility was established.

“It is appalling that students are still dying due to common malaria as there are no modern diagnostic equipment for proper test, the building is in shambles, no beddings in the wards. It calls for serious introspection and action,” Iyere said. He therefore urged the alumni of the university to donate generously to the fund.

In his goodwill message to the occasion, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of AAU, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, commended the Lagos chapter of AAU alumni for its decision to give back to the university that made them what they are today by raising funds for the upgrading of the health centre, building of an e-learning centre and other projects in the institution.

Chief Omokhodion, who was represented by Mr. Osezua Abhulimen, an alumnus of AAU, said the new governing council inaugurated in October 2018 has been tackling the problems of dearth of infrastructure in the university, wrong deployment of academic faculty, deficient in international linkages, inadequate funding of the university among other challenges.

He specifically commended the visitor to the university and the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for the support he has given to the council to turn around the fortunes of AAU.

Omokhodion listed some of the progress made by the university under the present governing council to include the commissioning of four buildings funded by TETFund in November 2019 at the cost of N4 billion. In addition, he said that the President of Dangote Group of Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote pledged to build two 500-room hostel for male and female students during the last convocation to help reduce the problem of accommodation of students in AAU.

The pro chancellor commended some alumni of the institution such as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy Church and Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA for their contributions to the growth of the university.

Notable alumni were given awards for distinguished career and humanitarian services. They include Mr. Sylva Ogwemoh, the first graduate of the university to be conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Frank Egboh, a legal practitioner and immediate past chairman of the Lagos chapter of AAU Alumni association, Dr. Clifford Omozekhian, Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria among others.