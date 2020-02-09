Kenyan athletes yesterday remained top finishers in the Lagos Access City Marathon. In the men’s category, David Barmasai Tumo came first after breaking the Marathon’s record finishing after 2:10:23 seconds at the 5th Edition of the event, while Debeko Dakamo and Paul Chege also of Kenya came second and third respectively.

Also, Kenya’s Cherop Sharon Jemutai became the first female to cross the finish line, while Kebene Urisa came second and Tanui Jekporir emerged third in the female category.

The first, second and third positions went home with the cash prizes of $50,000; $40,000 and $30,000 respectively, courtesy the headline sponsor of the race, Access Bank.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while commending the organisers said the Marathon had been able to boost the tourism potential of the State, promising that few years down the line; it would be a major event on the global marathon race calendar.

The Governor who joined the race at Marina pledged his administration’s continued effort at boosting sports and tourism in the State, adding that it is the beginning of his tourism agenda.