By Romanus Okoye

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo said the state has added the names and information of 206 persons convicted of sexual offences in the state to the National Sexual Offenders Register.

He also said that the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team responded to 3,831 cases of domestic violence between April 2020 to April 2021.

In a statement signed by the Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, the Attorney General made the disclosure while giving an account of the performance of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice at the 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing. He said that of the 3,831 reported cases of domestic violence, 2,629 involved adults while 1,202 of the cases involved children.

‘A call center number 08000333333 has been launched to respond to reports of gender-based violence and the state government will also be providing compensation and empowerment for survivors,’ he said.

Onigbanjo added that the Public Advisory Centre of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, between April 2020 and April 2021, rendered advice on 47,586 cases ranging from tenancy, pension claims, domestic violence, health matters and illegal demolition of properties.

‘The Ministry’s Citizen Mediation Centre (CMC) within a year, resolved 9,686 cases out of 12,358. Recently the CMC Ojokoro-Ijaiye, on April 14, 2021 successfully restored a family back into their apartment after being locked out by the aggrieved landlord for 18 days.

‘The Directorate of Citizens Rights resolved 1,640 petitions covering landlord and tenant, employer-employee matters and matrimonial disputes.

‘The Directorate also recovered N51,500,000 on behalf of complainants,’ he said.