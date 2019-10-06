Lukman Olabiyi

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) and a rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), are among the legal personalities billed to deliver lectures at this year’s annual lecture organised by the National Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC), Lagos branch.

The annual lecture with the theme: “Press Freedom in the New Social Media Age, implications and the Laws,” will hold at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10 a.m.

A statement issued and signed on Sunday by the Chairman of NAJUC, Peter Fowoyo, said the lecture was expected to review some of the serious challenges hindering press freedom in a democratic society.

“Press freedom is and must be guaranteed under our laws and it is until when the press is totally free that we can have sufficient peace, stability and progress culminating into an industrial revolution.

“The new social media has come to stay, yet, media professionals/ journalists are not taking full advantage of it leaving the space for non-professionals to not just spreading fake news but, reaping heavily from it,” the statement read.

The programme would be chair by former Pro-Chancellor, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Oyo state, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), while the Royal father of the day is, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul-Fatai Aromire, the Ojora of Ijoraland.

Former online editor of Nations newspaper, Mr. Lekan Otunfodunrin, founder, Centre for Law and Civil Culture, Mr. Abdulganeey Imran and a Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr. Bolanle Olugbani, are the discussants of the theme.

Other events that will feature on the occasion include the commissioning of the refurbished Press Centre at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, Igbosere, Lagos, award ceremony on individuals who have distinguished themselves in the sphere of their endeavours, launching of NAJUC Lagos branch website and free medical services for members of the association.