The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) is stepping up its operations and ensuring total clampdown on the arrest of recalcitrant traders not yielding to the various warnings and advocacy on street trading and hawking in different parts of Lagos State.

According to Adebayo Kehinde, Head, Public Affairs Unit of LAGESC, this move follows the increasing traffic gridlock due to the activities of street traders and the consequent fatalities meted out to traders trading on walkways and setbacks as a result of reckless driving by some drivers in the state.

The Corps Marshal of the agency, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd) stated this at the command headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi on Wednesday. According to her, ‘’the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that all the roads in the state be rid of any form of impediment to free flow of traffic as well as safety of all and sundry.” In her words, “walkways are meant for pedestrians to walk and not for trading activities so as to give room for motorists to enjoy smooth vehicular movement.”

The corps marshal further noted the rising numbers of hawkers on major highways which pose a grave security implications for motorists as criminals disguised as hawkers exploiting the opportunity to dispossess them of their valuables. She explained that directives had been given to LAGESC officers to move out on all the major highways to arrest the hawkers for appropriate prosecution, saying that the roads are not meant for trading, but rather people should go into state-approved markets to engage in legalised trading activities.

She recounted that many lives had been lost due to brake failure as ‘hit and run’ drivers sometimes knock down hawkers, while some roads are always locked down as a result of the activities of traders who display their goods on walkways and roadsides for sale thereby impeding free vehicular and human movements on the roads.

Also commenting on the ongoing Ikoyi/Victoria Island Clean-up exercise which has recorded remarkable success with the joint effort of other agencies such as Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Courts and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), she expressed the readiness of LAGESC operatives in sustaining the cleared areas in Ikoyi and Victoria Island, while also warning that anybody found around the cleared areas would be prosecuted and their seized goods are forfeited.

She finally explained that the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello had also directed that any of the agency’s operatives found in any act compromising on this directive and the clean-up exercise be dealt with accordingly.