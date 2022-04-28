The sports ground of Yaba College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos will come alive this morning when the 2nd Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) All Comers competition begins.

The competition is serving as official selection trials for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships holding between June 8 – 12, 2022 in Mauritius.

Samuel Onikeku, the Technical Director of the AFN said the two-day competition will not only give athletes the opportunity to gauge how far they have gone with their training, it will also give them the chance to secure the qualification standard for the flagship event of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

‘The qualification window closes on Saturday April 30 and this competition is serving as the final opportunity for those who have not met the standard for the competition to do so,” said Onikeku, a former sprinter.

Onikeku is however confident the event will throw up some world class performances like what Nigerians witnessed last year.

“The incredible performances of Enoch Adegoke and Grace Nwokocha have given our home based athletes and the coaches the confidence that they do not need to go abroad before they can secure qualification to global athletics championships and games.