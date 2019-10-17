High-octane action is guaranteed, when the 10th Korean Ambassador kicks off today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

From the registration, eight national athletes that represented Nigeria at the recently concluded 12th African Games will be competing for medals at the two-day tournament.

Among the national athletes expected in Lagos are: African Bronze Medallist, Benjamin Okuomose [male heavyweight +87kg], ex-African champion Uzoamaka Otuadinma who came away with a bronze in the female -73kg and commonwealth gold medal Josephine Esuku [female -46kg], who returned a fortnight ago from a Tokyo 2020 test event in Japan.

Other national team athletes are defending Korean Ambassador Champion and Most Valuable Player of the last 2018 edition, Ifeoluwa Ajayi, Peter Itiku [male welterweight -80kg], [male featherweight -63kg], Abdulfathi Sanusi [male fly weight -58kg], Arinola Abdullateef [male fin weight -58kg].