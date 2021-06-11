The maiden edition of Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit will hold from June 25 to June 26, 2021 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Organised by Zenith Global Health, an organisation established for collaboration, learning and excellence in healthcare globally, the event would parade leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, USA, UK and Europe.

While the summit opens with a plenary session themed: ‘Advances in Cancer and Diabetes Care: Plugging the Gaps’, it would close with an award ceremony on Saturday evening. According to Zenith Global Health the awards will boost the morale of healthcare professionals who are under increased pressure and as a give back to their commitment in nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

Founder/President, Zenith Global Health, Mary Akangbe said, “We cannot afford to drop the ball regarding non-communicable diseases. Also, the impact of excellence in healthcare across Africa cannot be over-emphasised and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate that.”

Award recipients are Dr. Kunle Hassan (Lifetime Achievement Award), Prof. Pat Utomi and Dr. Mohamed El Sahili (Special Recognition Award).

Speaking on the event, the First Lady of Kebbi State Zainab Bagudu-Shinkafi said, “This is a great initiative to support as it is not only bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway.”