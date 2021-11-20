Having made hit songs with some of Africa’s biggest entertainers like Wizkid, Timaya, Burna Boy, Zlatan, and Ladipoe, Daniel Benson aka Buju, is set to thrill his teeming fans at his music concert holding in Lagos.

Packaged by Buju’s To Your Ears Entertainment and Achievas Entertainment, the event tagged: ‘Sorry I’m Late’ will hold on December 22, 2021 at Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

According to the Executive Director, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori, the concert is aimed at showcasing the genius of Buju. “He will be performing existing hit songs and new songs from his latest body of works also titled, Sorry I’m Late. The concert promises to be star-studded as his friends in the industry are ready to support him. All COVID-19 protocols have been put in place for the event, and tickets will not be sold at the venue.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .