All is now set for the national finals of the maiden edition of the Maltina School Games, following the successful conclusion of the state finals in Abuja, Kano, Anambra and Lagos states.

The Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos would be a beehive of activities again, as Nigeria’s future world athletics champions would be testing their pace, might and resilience from March 9th-11th, 2020.

This introduction into the school calendar by Maltina brand was designed to promote and foster the development of national unity and raise active kids through sports, while impacting over 20 million school children of both participating and non-participating schools.

If the sterling performances recorded at the state finals are anything to go by, then the national finals should witness even more fireworks.

As expected, the 100 meters would be one of the keenly contested races, as many would be eager to know who the fastest schoolboy and girl will be.

Marvelous Chukwukwa of Government Secondary School, Karu who in the 100m boys event recorded a time of 10.52 and Oniomoh Cynthia of EDDS, Dutse, who had a winning time of 11.53 in the girls’ race (both from the Abuja centre) are heading to the national finals as the fastest pupils.

The duo also had the fastest times in the 200m, having claimed double honours in the sprints at the Abuja finals.