Monica Iheakam

Anticipation is high as activities for the third edition of the SheFootball Conference 2020 commences in top gear at the Lagos State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

Billed for January 8, 2020, with the theme; Advancing women football development beyond the peripheral, the SheFootball conference is aimed at promoting and empowering female footballers in Nigeria through skill acquisition.

Ex Super Falcons star and convener of the conference, Ayisat Yusuf- Aromire emphasised that the motive behind the conference is to engage women football stakeholders to chart positive ways for the growth of the women’s game.

SheFootball Conference is one of the products of the Aromire’s foundation which was set up primarily to empower women.