The 7th edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival is set to hold in multiple locations within the Lagos metropolis, including National Museum, African Artists Foundation, British Council, and Alliance Française, with Freedom Park as the main festival hub.

According to the organisers, this year’s festival will explore the theme, ‘Going out of Bounds’ and will feature over 120 events including drama, opera, dance, comedy, and spoken word. Aside evening events of karaoke, comedy, music performances and disco, there will also be learning opportunities with workshops and panel discussions for talent development.

The Festival Executive Director, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, noted: “LTF remains focused on creating opportunities for upcoming performing artists through its site-specific scope of presentations outside the traditional theatre. This festival will create platforms for many. We want local and international production companies to see the Lagos Theatre Festival as a hub that fosters exchange and collaborations while telling our stories and promoting our culture.”