Lagos state commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal has been appointed the new Oba-elect of Iruland, Lagos.

The State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was said to have approved the nomination and appointment of Prince Lawal as the Oniru-elect of Iruland having satisfied all legal requirements.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday stated that the appointment of Prince Lawal as the Oniru-elect, which takes immediate effect was made on Friday afternoon, during the State’s Executive Council meeting, where the final ratification was made on his nomination.

Prince Lawal, succeeds late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland, who passed on in 2019 at the age of 82. The new Oba-elect was born on July 24th 1970 to late Chief T. A. Lawal- Akapo, the Ojora of Lagos (1977-1993) and Olori M. A. Lawal-Akapo. Gbolahan is a Lagos Prince from the Ojora, Aromire, Shokun and Abisogun branch of Oniru royal families of Lagos State.