Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,has approved the nomination and appointment of Prince Gbolahan Lawal, Commissioner as the new Oba-Elect of Iruland (the Oniru-Elect of Iruland).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, stated that the appointment of Prince Lawal as the Oniru-Elect, which takes immediate effect was made yesterday afternoon, during the state’s Executive Council meeting, where final ratification was made on his nomination.

Prince Gbolahan Lawal, succeeds late Oba Idowu Abiodun, former Oniru of Iruland, who passed on last year at the age 82.

The Oniru -elect was born on July 24th 1970 to late Chief T. A. Lawal- Akapo, the Ojora of Lagos (1977-1993) and Olori M. A. Lawal-Akapo.

Gbolahan is a Lagos Prince from the Ojora, Aromire, Shokun and Abisogun branch of Oniru Royal families of Lagos State.

He is a seasoned administrator with over 25 years postgraduate experience with an in-depth knowledge of the workings of the Public Sector.

He started his career as a Scientific Officer with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in 1994.

He later joined The Nigerian Police Force and was commissioned as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent. While in the force, he held several duty posts amongst which was serving as an Aide-de-camp [ADC] to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He retired voluntarily from the Nigerian Police in 2008 as a Superintendent of Police.

Prince Gbolahan Lawal was a Senior Special Assistant on Special Projects to a former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN). In this capacity, he coordinated the Agriculture-Based Youth Empowerment Scheme (AgricYES). The success of the innovative Agric-Yes paved way for his appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Cooperatives in Lagos State in 2011.