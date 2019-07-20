Louis Ibah

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put in place to enhance security at the country’s airports.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, made the disclosure at a press conference held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano today, while addressing the media on Friday’s incursion incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Yadudu noted that the violator, who is suspected to be a Nigerien, has been identified as Mr Usman Adamu and has been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further interrogation.

Yadudu said FAAN takes full responsibility for the security breach. He, however, noted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport, has already assisted in the award of contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, including detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations.

He added that plans are also underway to erect observation towers this year, so as to enable proper monitor and coverage of the airport.

As a dynamic industry, Capt Yadudu admitted that globally new threats are springing up daily and the criminal elements are fashioning out ways to circumvent security architectures.

He added that it was up to FAAN to continuously improve on security and put adequate measures in place to mitigate the threats.