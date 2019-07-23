Louis Ibah

Some regional and international flights operating into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos experienced some delays in getting landing permits and were told instead ‘to hold’ as air traffic controllers battle to maintain order on the runway following an early-morning incident involving an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

The aircraft which had 133 passengers and six crew members on board was on approach to the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos from Port Harcourt when it ran into poor weather conditions compelling the pilot to force-land at the international airport runway damaging the aircraft’s front tyres.

Lagos airport has two runways – identified as 18R and 18L. Our correspondent learnt that the Air Peace aircraft had opted to use the runway 18R for its emergency landing given that it is longer and wider and used predominantly by international flights.

As at the time of writing this report, the broken-down aircraft was yet to be removed leading to flight delays, but an official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said efforts were being made to clear any obstruction on the runway to allow free flow of traffic.

The Lagos airport usually records its peak travel hours between 5 pm – 12midnight.

An analyst, Capt. John Ojikutu said should FAAN fail to clear the runway, international flights having difficulties to land might be forced to divert traffic to Accra, Ghana.

“It is just same way the Dana flight of 2012 asked for 18R runway just a few moment before it crashed at Iju and I reasoned then, that had it crashed on the 18R, it would have closed the runway and flights would have been diverted to Accra precisely; that has happened and we were not prepared for it,” said Ojikutu.

“British Airways should be landing any moment from now; it will divert to Accra and this will expose our dear MMA to international ridicule or embarrassment,” Ojikutu added.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Air Peace, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajie linked the incident to poor weather conditions encountered by the pilot on approach to Lagos.

Olajide commended the professionalism of the captain-in-command of the aircraft, a female pilot, Ms. Semisola Ajibola who steered the aircraft to safety amid the turbulent wind.

“Air Peace commends Capt. Ajibola and crew for her professionalism in handling a situation in Lagos this morning,” said the Air Peace COO.

“Captain Ajibola noticed sudden weather changes when approaching Lagos and demanded to land on the International runway as it is longer and wider than the domestic runway.

“After landing safely and rolling to the runway exit, the nose gear developed a problem and partial collapsed. The crew notified the airport authorities who quickly ensured the safe disembarkation of the passengers via the passenger door.

“We are being assisted by the various authorities to determine to cause of the incident.

“We are committed to the safety of our passengers at all time. We will continue to operate in line with international practices and in accordance with regulatory guidelines,” Olajide added.