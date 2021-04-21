The security team at the Murtala Muhammed Airport has been commended for tracing and returning N2.3million belonging to a passenger on Ibom Air, Mr. George Etuk.

Etuk, an Uyo-bound passenger, commended the Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel at MM2, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) after receiving his lost baggage containing the sum of N2, 350, 000 and other vital documents. According to BASL AVSEC manager, Mr. Olatubosun Okeowo, the event occurred recently while the passenger who just returned from the United States of America was at the terminal to link up with an Uyo-bound airline. It was gathered that the passenger was at the Ibom Air check-in counter alongside other intending passengers and along the line, he got carried away and lost concentration on his bag.

During the CCTV investigation by BASL AVSEC team, it was discovered that the bag was accidentally picked up by a fellow passenger. According to Okeowo, “during our CCTV investigation, it was discovered that the bag belonging to George Etuk was accidentally picked up by another intending passenger with the same airline. They were not aware at all. But after the flight was delayed, and the passengers had to find means to relax ahead of the rescheduled time, the anomaly came to the fore.

“The other passenger who took the baggage unknowingly, too, had disappeared. On receiving the prompt message, our AVSEC team immediately swung into action to unravel what went wrong. With the aid of the CCTV, we were able to identify what happened and my duty supervisor and his team quickly went after the man who picked the bag.