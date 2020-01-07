Chinelo Obogo

The three major aviation unions have demanded that the contractor in charge of collection of fees at the Lagos Airport Toll Gate halt the production and sales of car stickers following the expiration of the contract in February 2019.

This was contained in a letter seen by Daily Sun and signed by Idowu Adeshola (Chairman), Emmanuel Onoukwe (Secretary) of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Ahmed Danjuma (Chairman, Ogbe John (Secretary) of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN); Alale Adedayo (chairman) and Jimoh A.M (secretary) of the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and addressed to the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu.

In the letter dated December 31, 2019, the three unions urged FAAN management to direct the commercial department to immediately take over control of the revenue points and tell the present contractor to halt the production and sales of car stickers.

“Reference to our letter dated October 24, 2019 (SSA/ATS/FAAN/E1/1011) and further discussion we had with you on the urgent need for FAAN commercial department to take over MMIA access gate revenue collection.

“As a union we feel this is the best time, as the present contractor is operating on an expired contract. We will be glad if you give immediate directive to the Director of Commercial and Business Development to liaise with the relevant departments for the smooth takeover of the access gate. Also, we wish you direct the present contractor to halt the production and sales of car stickers because it forms part of the entire contract value,” the letter read.

Daily Sun exclusively reported that following the expiration of the contract for the control of the Lagos Airport toll gate, the Federal Government may be considering returning control of the revenue points to the commercial department of FAAN.

A source privy to the negotiations between the aviation unions and FAAN told Daily Sun that the management of the agency is favourably disposed to handing back the control of the revenue points to its commercial department with the belief that there would be improved performance.