Tayo Ogunbiyi

For Lagos State, the past year was striking in diverse ways. For one, it was a year when the state government’s infrastructure renewal agenda continued on a better range across the state. Perhaps, the major highlight of this was the celebrated commissioning of 21 newly completed 21 roads and three bridges last Easter. The roads connecting the state with Ogun State were constructed with the intent of easing traffic movement and improving interconnectivity between the two states.

The roads commissioned are Ikola Road with Odo Obasanjo Bridge – 6.4km (from Ipaja/Command to Ilo River); Ogunseye Road – 1.75km (from Ajasa/Command to Ikola Road);Oko Filling Road – 1.5km (from AIT to Ilo River).Others include Osenatu Ilo road – 620m (from Ibari Road to Ilo River); Amikanle road – 3.1km (from AIT to Ogunseye Road); Aina Aladi road – 1.9km (from AIT to Ilo River) and Aiyetoro Road with a bridge– 1.4km (from New Market/Ishefun Road intersection to Ilo River). With the new roads, Lagos residents along the axis need not take the usual LASU-Iyana Iba course to Badagry. This has really helped in stabilizing traffic along the Lagos-Abeokuta Road as well as the Iyana-Ipaja/ LASU-Iyana Iba route.

Another equally defining event of 2018 in Lagos State was the feat accomplished by Bayode Treasures Olawunmi who broke existing record in world reading marathon. Before his record breaking feat, world record for marathon reading was set by Indian born Deepak Sharma Bajaan with113 hours 15 minutes in 2008. In setting this record, Bayode who was educated at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and Comprehensive High School, Ketu in Lagos, began reading at 1:30pm on Monday, February 26, 2018 and ended it 3:30pm on Saturday, March 3rd .

The record breaking exploit was used to promote African literature and reading culture in Nigeria. Without a doubt, there is a sharp decline in reading culture in Nigeria while the publishing sector in the country is almost none existing. The reasons for the decline in reading culture in our land are not far-fetched. For one, reading is a tasking exercise that involves full concentration and present day youth are not really willing to embark on such obviously strenuous exercise which they believe wont yield them much money at the end of the day.