Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced August 3, 2020 for resumption of schools in the state.

Announcing the date at a media briefing on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the resumption is for those in SSS 3 and Tech III.

According to the governor, the decision was taken after a meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

His words: “We just finished a very long meeting with various stakeholders in the education sector. That is what has kept us for the past two hours. And so, for the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive would be in the transitional class of JSS 3, SSS 3 and Tech III, the technical schools three, as well.

“The commencement date for this would be from Monday, August 3, 2020. SSS 3 and Tech III will start. But for JSS 3, we’ll wait for another one or two weeks and we’ll see how we’ve taken the first set of Tech 3 and SSS 3 before they now subsequently would open.

“This permitted opening would apply only to day schooling; no boarding activity of any sort is permitted at this time.

“School authorities are expected to spend this period, between now and August 3, to prepare themselves well and get the right directives from our ministry of education and the quality assurance office under the ministry of education.”

For students in tertiary institutions, the governor said “they’ll continue to enjoy their online academic activities”, until the state takes a decision on physical resumption.

“I know that some of them are also conversing with us on if some final year students would be allowed to have physical opening. That modality, we’re still working on it with them, but the online teaching that has started at the tertiary institutions will continue,” he added.

Schools in Lagos have been closed since March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.