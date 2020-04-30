Ahead of the Monday expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government has introduced strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses.

The set of new guidelines, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in his ninth briefing at the a State House in Marina, are to safeguard the gains which the State had made in the past four weeks in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From Monday, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government will be implementing the dusk-to-dawn curfew announced by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday as part of the phased measures to reduce risk of contagion of the COVID-19 disease among the residents and to consolidate on the response strategy deployed to combat the pandemic.

The governor’s new framework made fundamental changes to public transportation system and business dealings at corporate offices, local markets and malls.

All passenger buses are not permitted to load to full capacity, Sanwo-Olu ordered in the new guidelines. All commercial vehicles, the Governor said, must carry maximum of 60 per cent of full capacity and their drivers must use face mask and observe other prescribed hygiene tips.

The Governor also suspended the operation of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, across the State, with the exception of those used for courier and logistics purposes.

Sanwo-Olu directed the drivers of tricycles (Keke NAPEP) operating in unrestricted areas not to carry more than two passengers per trip and the passengers must keep appropriate distance.