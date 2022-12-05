By Lukman Olabiyi

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Women Rally for the Presidential Campaign slated for Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Old Onikan Stadium), Onikan, Lagos Island, the Lagos State Government has rolled out traffic advisory to aid the motoring public in navigating their journeys around the axis during the event.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that traffic will be restricted between Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2 and Onikan Roundabout from 10am.

The commissioner advised Motorists making use of Island Club road by Police Headquarters Zone 2, Onikan to connect their desired destinations through alternative routes.

He explained that Motorists from Victoria Island can make use of Ozumba Mbadiwe road through Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to access Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road and connect their destinations or go through Bonny Camp to access CMS/ Marina Bridge after Independence Bridge (Mekunwen Bridge) and loop it down towards Cathedral Church to link Lagos Island through Odunlami Street to continue their journeys. He added that they can utilise Force road beside Muson Centre to J.K Randle Avenue (Race Course) to Water Board to Old Broad Street to complete their journeys.

The transport commissioner also mentioned that Motorists can make use of King George V road to link Awolowo road or Jk Randle Avenue through Onikan Roundabout and connect Turton Street inwards Lewis Street to Sandgrouse or make use of Moloney Street to access Obalende.

Similarly, Oladeinde explained that Motorists from Awolowo road, Ikoyi heading to Onikan can make use of Falomo Roundabout to Alfred Rewane road to Osborne road to access Simpson/Sandgrouse road or go through Simpson Interchange to Obalende to Moloney Street and proceed on their journeys.

He also said that motorists from JK Randle Avenue (Race Course) going towards Water Board can alternatively use Old Defence road or Ganiyu Smith road to link Igbosere, Sandgrouse to Simpson Street and access Third Mainland Bridge through Simpson Interchange for their desired destinations.

The commissioner further enjoined party Members and other Motorists attending the rally to access the venue using the Third Mainland Bridge to descend at Onikan exit to link the designated car parks, adding that Alfred Rewane road through Falomo into Awolowo road and Outer Marina through Force road will also be open for attendees to access designated car parks.

He highlighted the designated Free Parking Lots for cars to include; Zone 2 Car Park, Club Road, MUSON Kitchen Car Park, Odeya Multi-Layer Car Park, King George V Road, TBS , Cricket Pitch Car Park., Independent Building Car Park., Banquet Hall Car Park., Marquee Car Park, Old Defense Headquarters Car Park and other Parking Lots as directed by officials

The commissioner assured that security and traffic management personnel will be at all the strategic junctions and intersections to ensure safety and security of all road users and free flow of traffic within the perimeter of the campaign venue.