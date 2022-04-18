By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Governance Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

The seal of approval came in at a meeting Monday afternoon at the State House, Marina.

The GAC is the apex body within the state’s ruling APC party.

With the APC governorship election primaries slated for May 27, the speculation on whether Sanwo-Olu will get a second term has become rife among the business and political elites in the state, especially members of the APC.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has not picked his nomination forms for the election, apparently waiting for the official endorsement of party chieftains.

The governor’s predecessor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode, had failed to secure a second term in office because he fell out of favour with the party structure and GAC members despite popular sentiments that he performed well enough in office to deserve a second term.