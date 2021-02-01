By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will on February 9, commence statewide new membership registration and validation for old members.

In a stakeholders meeting held yesterday, at the secretariat of the party in Ikeja, Lagos, the caretaker committee chairman, Tunde Balogun, who revealed the date for the commencement, promised the exercise would be seamless, transparent and all inclusive.

He said it became necessary for the state chapter to hold a stakeholders meeting in which the committee in charge of membership registration led by Dr. Bashir Mohammed was present, so that everyone would be assured that the process would be very transparent. He urged party leaders to go to their wards and sensitise their people on the need to join the movement.

“We would ensure that we have seamless registration of new members and validation of old party members. This is necessary because of some of the controversies that had happened in the past. We promise that everyone would be carried along and no one who is interested would be left out.

“We want to show that the APC is the most formidable party on the continent and we would show it by our numbers. Already, many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties have indicated interest to join us. Our doors are open to those who want to be part of the winning team. All they need to do is to go to their various wards and register there and get their membership cards,” Balogun said.

Mohammed reaffirmed Balogun’s statement, adding that the APC takes Lagos State very seriously and had no reason to fail because of the role the state played in the merger of the party. He said the root of the party was in Lagos and that if anything happened to the party in Lagos, the rest of the states would be affected.