By Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday, inaugurated its 163-member campaign committee to mobilise votes for the party in the 2023 elections.

Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, while inaugurating the committee at the party’s secretariat, said the council had the mandate to get at least five million votes for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Ojelabi, who noted that the committee was made up of party chieftains that had served the APC meritoriously at one level or the other, said the party attached huge importance to the committee and the task ahead of them.

He said the campaign council had Senator Ganiyu Solomon as Director General and Fouad Oki as Secretary.

He said nomination into the committee was based on the members’ knowledge and ability regarding campaign strategy and planning, mobilisation, logistics and election management.

He commended members for accepting to serve, saying it was not possible to accommodate everyone, hence the scrutinisation process to ensure the committee reflected all interests and groups.

He urged the committee to concentrate on issues that would add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that might distract the party from the path of victory.

He said the success of the party at the general elections rested on the committee’s effectiveness and commitment.