By Chinelo Obogo

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi, has congratulated former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu on his victory at the party’s presidential primary election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Ojelabi said Tinubu’s victory is for all progressives, who believe that Nigeria would return to greatness.

He described the victory as a testimony of Tinubu’s political sagacity and doggedness.

Ojelabi said that Tinubu remains a strong pillar of democracy and a builder of leaders.

“The landmark victory recorded by our father, mentor and National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is for progressives, who believe that Nigeria can be back to greatness.

“It is for the unity, progress and more development of the country. Your antecedents and track records testify to this and many more.

“On behalf of my family and Lagos State Executives of All Progressives Congress, l congratulate you on your victory as our party flag bearer in the 2023 general elections,’’ he said.

Ojelabi thanked the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for support.

He also commended delegates from the state for loyalty and commitment to the actualisation of the ‘Asiwaju Project’ at the primary election.

Ojelabi urged APC members in Lagos State to continue to show huge support for the party as the 2023 General Elections would be drawing near.

“I sincerely appreciate you all for your loyalty and commitment to the cause. I am really proud of you.

“This is just the beginning; we need to do more. As we approach the general elections, our bond must be tight,” he said.

Tinubu, a two-term Governor of Lagos State, on

Wednesday emerged the presidential candidate of

APC for the 2023 elections.

He polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other contenders

to clinch the APC ticket at the party’s Special National