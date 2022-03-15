By Chinelo Obogo

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Cornelius Ojelabi, has assured that his administration will be one of equity and fairness and that there will be no room for injustice.

He said this on Monday during the inauguration of the 36-member state executive at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He described the new executive as a rescue team that would ensure partiality would no longer be the order of the day. He charged the executives to harmonise genuinely with other members of the party in their various constituencies, saying that collective interest must be put ahead of personal interest.

“We must regard of members of our party as one, we must try and work hard to bring back our glory, we must as try as much as possible to reconcile and deepen our democracy. This team is saddled with the responsibility of getting back the party on track. Everyone needs to work together to regain our lost glory,” he said.

The chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Olusi, in his remarks congratulated the executives, saying that they have been saddled with responsibility of maintaining order in the party.

He however lamented the crisis bedeviling the party at the national level and urged the new executive to use their positions to put the party in the right direction.

Last year, Lagos APC elected 36 state party officials through voice votes at the party’s state congress held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The seven-man Lagos APC State Congress Committee headed by Mr Adebayo Adelabu, said that the committee received 37 forms for the 36 party positions. He said that 35 aspirants were returned unopposed while the position of the chairman was contested by two aspirants. But one of the aspirants was unsuccessful and disqualified during screening.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Ojelabi emerged chairman, while Olanrewaju Maiyegun emerged deputy chairman. Sunmi Odesanya is the Secretary, Biodun Aigbe Treasurer and Doyin Banjo Financial Secretary.

Adewale Ayodele is the state organising secretary, while Oluseye Oladejo is the Publicity Secretary.

Other elected officials are Kehinde Adeniyi as Welfare Secretary, Doyin Pikudan Auditor, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas Women’s Leader and Muritala Seriki, Youth Leader.