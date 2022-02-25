By Lukman Olabiyi

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijede Local Government Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mr Oluwatosin Onamade, who was docked before the Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged offensive publication, has been granted bail by the court.

Justice Ayokunle Faji ordered Onamade, who was a chairmanship aspirant for his LCDA during the last last local government election in the state, to continue on the administrative bail earlier granted him by the police.

The trial judge gave the order after Onamade had pleaded not guilty to the two counts charge filed against him by the police.

When the matter came up for hearing, the prosecutor, Mr Victor . I. Okoye, told justice Faji that he had a two-count charge and pleaded with the court to allow the charge to be read to the defendant, so that he could take his plea.

The charge was read and the defendant pleaded not guilty. Justice Faji, after listening to arguments on the health status of Onamade from both counsel, ordered his release to his counsel, pending the hearing and determination of his bail summons.

The judge also ordered that Onamade should continue to enjoy the administrative bail earlier granted to him by the police.

Consequently, Justice Faji adjourned the matter till March 8, 2022 for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.