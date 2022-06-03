A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Ibrahim Alao Megida, has doled out millions of naira to empower traders and artisans in Mainland Local Government Area.

Megida, who is also leader and founder of the Mainland Independent Group (MIG) while speaking during the empowerment programme, said over the years, the group had been diligent in availing the people of the area with regular empowerment gestures, but said what the beneficiaries were benefitting from on the occasion , was being used to celebrate the success of fellow compatriots who succeeded in clinching his party ticket at the primaries.

At the event, attended by APC big wigs, including Folashade Morenikeji, Chairman, Conference of Principals, Mojisoluwa Adewale, Dayo Macaulay, and Ganiyu Salako, Megida thanked the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority, Ibrahim Odumboni and Monsuru Owolabi, for their role in uplifting and waxing the Mainland wing of the APC more formidable than ever.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He solicited more support for APC in Lagos State and assured Lagosians of dividends of democracy.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .