Frontline leader of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, in the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, popularly called Baba Eto has lost his mum, Madam Jimaima Ajike Odunmbaku (Nee Dasaolu) at the age of 95.

A statement by the family yesterday quoted Baba Eto, a close ally of former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to have confirmed that Madam Odunmbaku died on Friday night.

The statement added that a burial arrangement would soon be announced by the family.

The late businesswoman and community leader is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.