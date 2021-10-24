100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

By Sunday AniHe also commended the party stakeholders for peaceful congress, especially the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for the level of security put in place.“I monitored the whole process and I am fully satisfied with it. It was fantastic; everything went smoothly without any issues at all. There was no acrimony; no challenge.“APC has been in Nigeria since 1999 having metamorphosed from Alliance for Democracy (AD), and Action Congress (AC), to Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) before the APC. We have the pedigree, and I want to assure all that the transition is going to be seamless and smooth.“We have no doubt whatsoever in the capacity of the people we have elected to steer our party. Be rest assured that APC will continue to deliver in Lagos State,” Alausa promisedOn the alleged parallel congresses held by aggrieved party members in the state, he denied knowledge of such a development, even as he insisted that the only congress held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena was the one approved by the national secretariat of the party.“What APC did is authentic congress, any other one outside this congress is just an exercise in futility. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were on ground. The National Congress Committee was also on ground and everything went on smoothly,” he added.He advised the aggrieved members of the party to tread with caution so as not to destroy their own house in a fit of anger. “I want to enjoin, encourage and plead with everybody to come together. There is only one APC in Lagos State and this is where the authentic one is; any other one is an aberration,” he said.He charged the new executive led by Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi to commence mobilisation for the next general elections and make the party proud.Aside from Ojelabi, other elected officers included Sunmi Odesanya (State Secretary), Biodun Aigbe (Treasurer), Doyin Banjo (Financial Secretary), Adewale Ayodele (Organising Secretary), Oluseye Oladejo (Publicity Secretary), Kehinde Adeniyi (Welfare Officer), Doyin Pikudan (Auditor), Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (Women Leader), and Dr. Muritala Seriki (Youth Leader) among others.