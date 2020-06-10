Chinelo Obogo

Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has disbanded all political groups within the party, including the Mandate Group (MG), headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Justice Forum (JF).

The decision was made during a meeting at State House, Marina, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by 27 members, including the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, House of Assembly Speaker, Mudahsiru Obasa, Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola, former governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other party chieftains.

GAC said despite attempts made in the past by Tinubu’s administration to reconcile the two groups by appointing members of each group into his cabinet, it has watched with disappointment the stubbornness with which some people clung to the two informal affiliations as if the contest between the two is the most important matter.

It said the party can no longer afford permanent factions due to the unhealthy and excessive competition between both groups.

In a communiqué, the GAC said the JF and MG were initially set up to achieve important but temporary goals and were not ends in themselves and that the GAC was comprised of leading members of both JF and MG.

“While we expect all party members to have the same general political outlook and philosophy, the truth is some members will gravitate more to certain members than others. This is true of any human community of any large number. There is a tendency to form sub-groups.

“While this has some positive aspects, it also has dangers if left unrestrained. Such groups are necessary when it comes to primaries and the internal competition that primaries call for.

“However, we cannot allow such groups to become permanent identifications that rival what should be the primary identification as a party member. If we allow factionalism, we will not only weaken the party, soon those who should see one another as brothers and sisters in the same party will view themselves with increasing enmity as rivals instead of members of the same political family.

“We have watched with disappointment the stubbornness with which some people cling to these two informal affiliations as if the contest between the two is the most important matter. Due to this unhealthy and excessive competition, many have lost sight of the true objective of the party – that of bringing democratic good governance and progressive reform to the people.”

In a swift reaction, Aregbesola has debunked claims of nursing presidential ambition in 2023 and also dismissed claims that he was at war with his leader and mentor, Asiwaju Tinubu.

The minister, who spoke in Abuja against the background of what he tagged: “Lies peddled by an online publication,” said his loyalty to Asiwaju is not only total, his commitment to whatever the leader wants is unwavering.

The minister revealed that he knew where the story was coming from and the identity of those sponsoring it.

“Rift with Asiwaju Tinubu? Nothing can be more impossible! Nothing can be farther from the truth. I remain committed to my mentor,” Aregbesola said, adding that “the group our detractors claim has been banned is the most committed to the realisation of Asiwaju’s ambition. They even said I have presidential ambition.”

Aregbesola reiterated that the APC is one, adding that the party is like an oak tree that keeps growing.

He said his focus and goal is to execute his ministerial duties as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged his supporters to ignore the publication in its entirety and refrain from being distracted from the goal of building a strong APC as well as a united Nigeria.