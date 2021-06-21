By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State APC Electoral Appeal Committee headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN) has submitted its report to the state chairman, Tunde Balogun.

The committee which sat for three weeks received 125 petitions over the outcome of the primaries for the forthcoming local government elections across the state.

The chairman of the committee said that the petitions focused mainly on instances of outright failure to hold primaries for various reasons, spate of violence and inconclusive procedures.

The committee recommended a consensus process as provided for by the party’s constitution with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders.

He admonished the party to be guided by the LASIEC timelines for the submission of names of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

In his remark, the state chairman appreciated the efforts of the committee and assured that the party will avail itself of its informed recommendations to effectively conclude the party nominations for the elections.

He commended the efforts of the party leadership at the ward, local and state levels to initiate reconciliation process for the party to approach the coming elections as a United family.