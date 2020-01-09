Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected two persons to replace those appointed as commissioner and special advisers by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The party, yesterday elected ex-commissioner of Special Duties, Oluseye Oladejo and former member of Lagos House of Assembly from Ojo II Constituency, Lanre Ogunyemi as Publicity Secretary and State Secretary respectively.

Oladejo, former chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and one-time Special Adviser to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola on Commerce and Industry replaced Joe Igbokwe, who is currently Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources.

Ogunyemi, who was a former Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, succeeded the immediate past APC Secretary, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who is currently Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

A lawyer, Abimbola Ladigbolu, was also elected as assistant legal adviser during the Lagos State Special Congress held at the party’s secretariat, replacing Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who is currently the Special Adviser on Housing to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during the state congress, Lagos APC chairman, Tunde Balogun said the newly elected members of the executive are experienced people who once served in different capacities in the party and state government and they are going to add value to the party.